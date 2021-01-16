Arunachal: Former cop Likha Sangchhore turns ZPC

NAHARLAGUN: Former police officer Likha Sangchhore inked a record on Friday by getting elected unanimously as Lower Subansiri district zilla parishad chairperson (ZPC) among 20 zilla parishad members (ZPMs).

She had taken voluntary retirement in 2016 after serving police department for 28 years to become an entrepreneur, but plunged into electoral politics by contesting as ZPM on a BJP ticket from Deed segment. She had won by securing 1701 of total 2509 votes polled with a record margin of 808 votes.

While interacting with this reporter here on Saturday, she conveyed her deepest gratitude to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, BJP president Biyurma Wahge, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, all ZPMs of the district and also people of Deed for their unwavering support that catapulted her success.

On her priorities, she assured to take bold steps to ensure that Arunachal Pradesh turns into ‘Power house of India’ with the works of 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri hydroelectric power project (LSHEP) hydropower project on Subansiri River at Gerukamukh in the district getting resumed again.