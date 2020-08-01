Arunachal: flash flood damages Ledum Water Supply Project

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat- ( By-Maksam Tayeng)- The suden flash flood due to cloudburst at the catchment area on the night of 29th July 2020 has damaged Ledum water supply project for the entire 37th Assembly Constituency feeding drinking water supply to Bilat Circle, Sille-Oyan Circle and Ruksin ADC HQ under East Siang District, informed department of PHE & WS.

The potable drinking water supply of the entire area under the said jurisdiction is badly affected by this flash flood. The residents of Bokrang area consisting of 8(seven) households which are a part of Ledum village had a narrow escape, all valuable properties, livestock, plantations and many WRC fields at the downstream side have also been washed away, added the sources.

One intellectual elder of the village, Tayor Radeng (Ex-ASM) shared his experience and said that they have never seen such heavy flood in the area since the last 42 years.

Meanwhile, Tadung Padung, Assistant Engineer PHE & WS Department when contacted informed that despite many hardship in reaching out at the intake point, retrieving of displaced DI & GI pipe has been completed and added that the department has pressed its manpower in war footing to restore the normal water supply system that starts from 31st July 2020.

He appreciated Ninong Ering, MLA 37th for remarkable prompt assistance to the department for providing 2 nos of JCV (excavators) to speed up the restoration work. Er. Padung also appreciated the people of Ledum village for their physical and logistic support in lifting DI / GI pipe from motorable road to worksite voluntarily.

While, Mijing Dupak, Executive Engineer PHED informed that headwork, supporting pillars in various crossings were washed away. “The actual time for complete restoration of the system is unpredictable in such a condition, however, I appeal the esteemed consumers of 37th Pasighat West Assembly Constituency to co-operate and bear with the department until the completion of restoration work”, added Dupak.