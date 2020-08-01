Arunachal: Social worker KP Dolo distributed ration items in containment zone of F & G Sector
Naharlagun: In a generous gesture, Social worker, KP Dolo distributed ration pkt containing 5 kg of rice, mustard oil, salt, potato, pulse etc. to more than two hundred families residing within the containment zone at the F&G sector, Naharlagun.
Dolo, who is also a resident of the F&G sector, said that the idea of distributing essential commodities came when he noticed that many people, especially poor and daily wage earners, are facing immense difficulty to sustain their lives under the sector.
” To help those who don’t have means to feed their family members due to unprecedented lockdown I voluntarily decided to extend ration. It also gives me a great feeling of satisfaction to do so, ” he said .
He further hoped that his work will inspire other affluent people to come forward and help the needy in this critical time.