Arunachal CM attends Porter Raising Ceremony at Sapper

Itanagar- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the Porter Raising Ceremony at Sapper in West Kameng district and motivated hundreds of youths gathered for recruitment from across the state.

“This is a great time for our unemployed youths to showcase their unflinching patriotism by working alongside the brave Indian Army. This opportunity offers you not only employment but also the best chance to serve the nation,” he said while addressing in the ceremony hosted by the 22nd Mahar Regiment.

While lauding the Indian Army for safeguarding the country’s borders in the Himalayan state in difficult terrains, Khandu appreciated its authorities for giving this opportunity to unemployed youths of the state to serve the nation.

The Chief Minister last month in a meeting with Army authorities had urged for providing more opportunity to indigenous youths to serve in the Indian Army in all possible capacities.

He also praised NGO Yuva Arunachal for actively mobilizing youths from all over the state to avail the opportunity by widely publicizing the recruitment program.

The Indian Army would be raising three porter companies consisting of 1800 boys in the Kameng sector within this month.

The recruitment drives would be held simultaneously at Tawang and Dirang (West Kameng) from July 1 to July 12.