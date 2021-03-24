Arunachal: Body of girl found four days after she drowned in Pare river

DOIMUKH- The Papumpare police and NDRF team on Wednesday recovered decomposed body of a twenty-year-old girl who was drowned in Pare river on 20 March.

The dea dbody of one Maina Bhagat, aged 20 years female reportedly drown in the Pare river near iron bridge Hoj on evening of 20/03/21 has been recovered from stagnant water in the Pare Dam area by P/Pare police and NDRF team with the assistance of local public today at around 4:30pm.

Papum pare SP Dr Neelam Nega informed that since then the news of drowning in Pare river of three persons in two separate incident within a week there has been lots of efforts Put in to locate the body by police and NDRF.

As per information it is learnt that she went there with four other friends for bathing during which she drowned and watch operation was conducted. SP added.