Arunachal: Varun Dhawan visits Shiv temple in Ziro

ZIRO- Actor Varun Dhawan, who is in Arunachal Pradesh and buisy in shooting of his upcoming film Bhediya, visited a temple of Lord Shiva in Kardo, Ziro, Arunachal Pradesh.

In a video he can be seen visiting a temple. Dhawan is very active on Instagram and keeps his fans updated about his life. The actor took the day off from his schedule to visit the temple of Lord Shiv in Arunachal Pradesh.

Varun visited the Shree Siddeshwari Nath Temple in Kardo, Ziro. Dhawan is currently shooting one of his upcoming films Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. In the video, Varun Dhawan can be seen entering the temple.

