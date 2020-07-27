Arunachal: BJYM conducts mega social service at flood hit Namsing village

ADVERTISEMENT

Pasighat ( By- MaksamTayeng ): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Mebo Mandal supported by 39th Mebo Mandal executive members and district BJP office bearers carried out a mega social service to erect porcupine spars and others to minimize continuous soil erosion by Siang river to protect Namsing village and other downstream villages.

The BJYM mega social service team was led by Mandal President, Nongku Pertin and office bearers of 39th Mebo Mandal led by President, Lottek Pertin, District BJP President, Aku Borang which was also attended by Dr. Dangi Perme, senior BJP leader cum MLA candidate of BJP in the previous assembly election.

The BJYM team carried out the social service in support with the villagers of Namsing and constructed porcupine spars etc. Several bamboo spars were raised to minimize the soil erosion by the Siang River.

Meanwhile, District BJP President, Aku Borang and BJP 39th Mebo Mandal President, Lottek Pertin have appealed to the state government to sanction relief funds for the Namsing village for construction of urgent flood protection works to minimize the soil erosion.

Duo have also appealed DC Pasighat to sanction funds from DA’s untied funds for the flood control works at Namsing.