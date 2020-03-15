Arunachal: Bida Taku alleges Irregularities in mining tender

Itanagar

Former Education Minister, Bida Taku on Saturday alleged Irregularities in tender process by the State Geology and Mining Department for iron ore exploration in Laggi Gamlin and Yomcha area, under West Siang District of Arunachal Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Taku said that while the proposal for tender inviting quotations was advertised in two local dailies and national papers on February 5 however the department had not disclosed the cost of bidding documents, earnest money, opening and closing date of tender paper submission and other mandatory tender details.

“The department has finished all the tender processes and seems like fixing, ” he alleged.

Taku said how a person (contractor) can participate in the tender which does not furnished mandatory guidelines and information in the daily rather the department have given short Tender in the paper.

He also alleged that the department does not have a website of its own as claimed in the tender proposal notice and the website www.arunachal Pradesh gov.in- the department recommended interested bidders to get more tender details neither contains any information regarding the tender.

“The process creates doubts about the veracity of the entire tender process, and wanted detail of the process by the department without casting integrity for the development of state under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu ” Taku observed.

Suspecting foul play, Taku sought cancellation of the tender process.

He also questioned whether the concerned department had signed any memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Metal Scrap Trading Corporation (MSTC) or conducted any prior survey or sought permission before proposing the tender.

” Since regulation of mines and mineral development are central subjects so I am wondering whether the department had taken any prior authorization before proposing the tender works, ” Taku opined.

Taku also urged the concerned department to disclose the qualifications required to become an Assistant Mining Development officer (AMDO), whether the serving AMDO in the state had any prior experience related to mining or prepared enough to carry out mining activities.

Clarifying the allegation, Geology & Minding Director, Tassar Tallar inform the media that there is no lapse in carrying out the tender process.

Dept. of Geology and Mining is lowest funded dept but 3rd highest Revenue earning dept. The revenue are accrued from crude oil production from the 2 operational oilfield NINGRU & KHARSANG oil field under Oil India Ltd a GOI Enterprises. Revenue realize from the various Executing department against used of minor minerals.

The DC/ ADC/ SDO empowered to issue Mining permits to any individual, companies, depts to extract Minor minerals from the notified quarry with 3000 cu.m on deposit of royalties. Coal is a List schedule minerals under the Ministry of Coal Government of India.

The District authorities have been empowered to regulate, monitor and prevent illegal mining activities of the concerned district. Deptt is putting its best efforts to mobilize revenue to the state ex -chequer.

Referring to the tender process, Tallar said that Department of Geology & Mining has proposed to explore the Iron Ore Exploration in Laggi-Gamlin & Yomcha Area, West Siang district over an area of 500 hectare during the period of 2019-20 with an amount of Rs. 1.50 crore has been allocated to the dept under Budget Announcement 2019-20.

This is first stage of Exploration for identification of Iron Ore bearing areas by using borehole drilling etc to assess the potential deposits of the Iron Ore.

On finding of potential deposits of the area, the final report will be forwarded to the Govt of India for detail exploration and mining lease from their end. Since Iron ore falls under the notified minerals of MM (D&R), Act, 1957, which is under the domain of the Govt of India.

The proposed scheme is meant for survey purpose only not for granting of mining lease. The deptt floated tender, which has published in the local daily news paper on 22nd Feb, 2020 through the Deptt of IPR vide no. DIPR/ARN-8757-58/2019.

All tender formalities completed as per laid down procedures under scrutiny of the Deptt & no LOI or work order issued to any firm. He informed.

The mineral under reference falls under the domain of GOI, on proven of mineral deposit, Ministry of Mines, Govt of India shall complete other formalities & go for global tender to grant mining lease. He said.

If former Minister Bida Taku has any complain he is most welcome and can lodge a complaint which would be taken care. Director added.