Arunachal: VKV Sher student found dead in mysterious condition

School Principal and a Hostel Warden arrested by Kimin police.

March 15, 2020
School Principal and a Hostel Warden of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya (VKV),  Sher has been arrested by Kimin Police, after the death of a student in mysterious condition in the school campus. The student studied in Class VI, identified as  Ngurang Paro, s/o Ngurang Taluk of Village Durpa.

Papum Pare  SP, Jimmy Cheram inform  that a case of death of a student has been reported from VKV Sher in Kimin circle on Friday evening and a case has been registered in this connection.

The principal of School  Lalu MR  and a Hostel Warden Robin Thakuri has been so far arrested and are in police custody and investigation has been launched. A student has also been apprehended. SP said.

Inquest conducted in presence of  Magistrate and post mortem also done while body has been handed over to the family members for conducting last rite. SP added.

The locals however allege that there has been several instances of ragging and harassment by seniors but the school authority has never taken the matter seriously and this had led to death of a school boy  is a matter of great concern and the administration has to view it seriously .

