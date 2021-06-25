Arunachal: Army explains the facts regarding their obstruction on widening of a road in Tawang

GUWAHATI- In response to a news regarding obstruction by Army authorities, in widening work of a road in Tawang, published in various news platform including Arunachal24 , the Indian Army authorities have issued a press release and explained the facts.

In the press release issued by PRO Defence , it is mentioned that ” the local Military Authorities have highlighted the facts related to ownership of land under discussion. As per Defence Land Records, the piece of land near Circuit House where widening of road was being undertaken is A1 Defence Land which was ratified during Joint Survey done by Defence Estate Officer & Civil Officials and acknowledged during Civil Military Conference of 03 Oct 2014″ .

it was further mentioned in the release that “The digging/construction on this piece of Defence Land was being undertaken since 22 Jun 21 which was objected by local Military Authorities. Public Works Department officials were informed that the subject piece of land belongs to Ministry of Defence (MoD) and the construction on the same be stopped and the matter be discussed duly verifying the records held with both agencies’ said the release.

Meanwhile , as per the press release, “Local Military Authorities also reiterated that Indian Army firmly believes in bonhomie with people of Tawang and is committed to the wellbeing of the local populace and has the highest respect for their concerns and aspirations”