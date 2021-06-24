Arunachal: Army authorities obstructed the widening of road in Tawang township

TAWANG- In a shocking incident today the Army authorities obstructed the widening of road near Circuit House just below the Big Buddha Statue towards Tawang Old market, claiming that the land of construction site come under Army land map, informed official sources.

Circuit House Tawang is situated in the heart of Tawang Township and there are lots of Private as well as government accommodations constructed long back.

The Army Authority has been asked by District Administration to authenticate their claim, otherwise the road widening works which is being undertaken is under state governments project CC road in District Headquarters of Tawang and shall equally be utilized by Civilian as well as army after its completion.