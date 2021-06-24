Arunachal: Workshop on “Assessment and Management of Strength” at RGU concludes

ITANAGAR- Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences in Collaboration with IQAC, Rajiv Gandhi University concluded One Week Online Workshop on Assessment and Management of Strength on 24th June, 2021.

Workshop was started on 18th June, 2021 with the motive to provide knowledge about concepts of strength and conditioning and equip coaches and trainer about the recent advancements in sports training.

Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice Chancellor of RGU, was the Chief Guest of this valedictory ceremony and he extend his warm greeting on successful organisation of this workshop, he shared his view on development of sports and rightly said latest knowledge and research is a key to success in sports so such kind of programme should be held at regular basis and he also assured that university will always continue to support sports training programme. He released the promotional video of Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences.

Dr. Nabam T. Rikam, Registrar of RGU also assured that university will provide all supports for future activities of Faculty of Physical Education and Sports Sciences as it is only one kind of centre in this part of country.

Dr. Tadang Minu, HoD, Physical Education in her address appreciated the efforts of participants that they put during session. She also recognized the effort of Anand Date (Strength & Conditioning Coach at National Cricket Academy – BCCI), Martin Gallyer (Former Strength and Conditioning Coach of Cricket West Indies), Asia Joseph (Strength and Conditioning Coach at Florida International University), Mark Farrell (Performance Coach of Scottish Football Association) and Yogesh Dwivedi (Strength and Conditioning Coach, High Performance Centre, Sports Authority of Gujarat) to make this workshop a great learning experience.

Dr. Anil Mili, former HoD of Physical Education delivered valedictory lecture and expressed the relevance of sports science in achieving success at elite level. Dr. Vivek Kumar Singh in his vote of thanks extended his gratitude to university administration, participants, Dr. K. Rojeet Singh and Dr. Sambhu Prasad for their all support and motivation throughout the workshop.

In this seven day workshop, one hundred and twenty one (121) participants from different professional background i. e. Students, Research Scholar, Physical Education Teacher, Fitness Trainer, Freelancer, Strength and Conditioning Coaches, Gym Instructors, SAI Coaches, Assistant Professor had participated from all the corners of country.

The key of this workshop was the online practical sessions in which participants also participated with their own equipments and performed the activities in observation of experts. They learned about the scoring pattern for movement analysis that plays a vital role in preparation of the customized training programme.