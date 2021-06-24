China to operationalise first Electrict Train to Tibet 

NEWS DESK- China is all set to operationalise the first electric train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa with Nyingchi – a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh.

Nyingchi is prefecture level city of Medog which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway is expected to be inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1, according to official media reports.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway will be the second railway into Tibet after the Qinghai-Tibet Railway.

It will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, one of the world’s most geologically active areas.

The Sichuan-Tibet Railway starts from Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, and travels through Ya’an and enters Tibet via Qamdo, shortening the journey from Chengdu to Lhasa from 48 hours to 13 hours.