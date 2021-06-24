Arunachal:  Governor interacts with the Everesters

ITANAGAR-The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) interacted with Miss Tashi Yangjom and Shri Tagit Sorang through virtual media from Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 24th June 2021.

The Governor congratulated them and said that they have made all Arunachalis and the State of Arunachal Pradesh proud with their mountaineering feat. He also wished them success in their future endeavours.

The Governor urged the mountaineers to take on suo moto youth motivation programmes in the sports as well as equally importantly for social causes. You the praiseworthy Everest conquerors are now the icons of the youths. You must, therefore, work tirelessly against drug menace and alcoholism. As the Youth Role Model of the State, you must interact with the students and youths and encourage them to stand on their own feet, be entrepreneurial, instil in them moral values and emotional stability, the Governor said.

The need of the hour is that the young people must work hard in the field of their choice, be industrious, disciplined and contribute positively towards the welfare of the society, the Governor said.

The Governor advised Miss Yangjom and Shri Sorang to give a helping hand to the State Government in its fight against Covid 19 Pandemic. He asked them to encourage the people to strictly follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour by wearing face mask, maintaining social distance, frequent hand washing and not spitting in the open. He also asked the Everesters to motivate the people to get vaccinated at the earliest available opportunity, to keep everyone safe from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Miss Tashi Yangjom scaled Mount Everest on 11th May 2021, becoming the first India woman to reach the summit this season and Shri Tagit Sorang scaled the highest peak on 31st May 2021.