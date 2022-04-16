Arunachal

Arunachal: AAK committed to preserve, promote Adi dialogue

April 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read
Arunachal: AAK committed to preserve, promote Adi dialogue

PASIGHAT- ( By- Maksam Tayeng )- The Adi Agom Kebang (AAK), the literary body of the Adi society today to preserve and promote the Adi dialogue, the mother tongue of the Adis. With this purpose AAK hold ts 12th general conference cum selection of its new office bearers for the session 2022-24 wherein several literary and academician of the Adi community attended in the daylong conference with a commitment to work better with a proper roadmap to streamline the uniform implementation of Adi language as the third language in the schools of all Adi inhabited areas.

The general conference was presided over by Kaling Borang, the outgoing President of AAK as Chairman with coordination of Tajing Taki, the outgoing General Secretary. The AAK remained defunct for a certain period after which the Adi Baane Kebang (ABK) constituted a committee under the Chairmanship of Omir Tatin, V/P (protocol) and the committee supervised the conduct of the general conference today. However, AAK outgoing President, Kaling Borang informed the house during the conference that the AAK’s conference was to be held 2 years before, but it had to be postponed due to covid situation in the country.

In today’s general conference, several literarians and academicians of Adi society from various fields including the local Adi linguistic experts attended with a collective objective to preserve and promote the Adi language. Some among them were Prof. Tamo Mibang, former VC, RGU, Bodong Yirang, former Director Elementary Education, Obang Tayeng, former Director, IPR, Agusti Jamoh, DACO East Siang, Okom Yosung, Secy. General, ABK, Tajom Tasung, Gen. Secy. CDPYK, Taring Tabi, Maktil Apum, Prof. Nong Tayeng, Sekkong Pertin etc. and each one of them spoke to strengthen the AAK and to come up with a common alphabet for the Adis.

While recognizing the contribution and effort in writing various books and for his other literary work, one Ilo Libang from Parbuk village under Lower Dibang Valley district was felicitated by the AAK amidst the gathering. While Bodong Yirang, Dr. Gindu Borang, Oling Ratan, Kaling Borang, AAK outgoing president presented and recited their poems in local Adi dialogue/language. Tamo Mibang and Kaling Borang urged the new office bearers of AAK to work with a proper roadmap to streamline the implementation of Adi textbooks in the schools to educate the young generation to learn and know the Adi dialogue/language.

Related Articles

As per AAK, the Adi dialogue/language has already been introduced in most of the schools under Adi inhabited areas as a third language subject. But proper teaching of the subject is not being done as desired in most of the schools due to demands of honorarium and lack of commitment by the Adi teachers.

However, most of the speakers during the conference batted for selfless work in teaching without demanding for extra honorariums as those teachers are already paid by the government. AAK also informed that the Adi textbooks are already being taught in the schools of Mishing inhabited areas in neighbouring Assam also, as Adis of Arunachal and Mishings of Assam both speak the same language.

The conference ended with selection of new office bearers led by Dr. Tayek Talom (former Director Higher & Technical Education) as President and Tayon Dai as General Secretary.

Tags
April 16, 2022
0 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

April 12, 2022
Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

Six new heliports will be developed in Arunachal Pradesh- Union Minister

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Alliance Air's First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

Arunachal: Alliance Air’s First Made in India DO-228 Flight lands in Pasighat

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: State's first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

Arunachal: State’s first weaving instructress Oney Milang Ratan passes away at Roing

April 12, 2022
Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

Arunachal: Pangi village pays mass funeral to Late Yakiam Tamuk Siram

April 11, 2022
Arunachal: Mission Parivaar Vikas launched in Tawang

Arunachal: Mission Parivaar Vikas launched in Tawang

April 11, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

April 10, 2022
Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

Arunachal launches online course on drug abuse prevention for Govt employees

April 8, 2022
Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

Itanagar: Kamlung Mossang unveiled the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at  Bank Tinali

April 7, 2022
Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

Arunachal: Minister urges public to discourage opium production and consumption

April 7, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button