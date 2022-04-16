Arunachal: Sangken, the water festival celebrated at Namsai

Story Highlights The three-day festival saw people splash and douse each other in water, which symbolized spiritual cleansing in order to begin the New Year free from impurities.

NAMSAI- Sangken, the water festival is being celebrated from 14 to 16 April this year. The festival symbolises new beginnings, love, compassion and thankfulness and uses water as a means of spreading joy. During this New Year celebration, everyone — from children to their grandparents — can be seen enjoying and taking part in the events throughout the Namsai district.

One of the most important traditional ceremonies observed during this auspicious time is Son Nam Phra, the washing of Buddha statues. Scented water is poured over the hands of the Buddha and sprinkled on his images to seek blessings. Younger members of the family pour water over the hands of the elders to show their respect while celebrating Sangken.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein alongwith MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori joined the celebration of mega Sangken festival with the revellers at the Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda), Tengapani here today.

Extending his best wishes, Mein prayed for good health, bumper harvest, happiness and prosperity of all humankind.

He said that there is no dearth of talents in the state. To nurture, encourage our youthful & creative talents, in this year’s budget the government has kept the provision for the ‘Arunachal Achiever’s Award’ to recognize notable achievements in the fields of Arts & Culture, Literary, Science, Innovation, Entrepreneurship & Sports.

The Tai Lai community from Manipur, the Tai Khamyang from Assam, the Tai Phakey community also took part actively in the festival.

The duo of Chow Oupseng Namchoom and Anong Singpho mesmerised the crowd with their newly released Sangken song.