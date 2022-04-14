Ambedkar remains a symbol of equality and foreperson of human rights: Chowna Mein

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Thursday said Ambedkar remains a symbol of equality and foreperson of human rights. His works and ideas continue to influence the mass of people. His forward-thinking and ideals are still applicable today.

He was addressing the Ambedkar Jayanti celebration at Multipurpose Cultural Hall Namsai alongwith MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom.

The event was organised by Namsai BJP Mandal and was participated by karyakartas from the three constituency of Namsai district.

Also Read- Chowna Mein took a review on establishing a science centre at Namsai

Mein in his address stated that the state is witnessing unprecedented growth and progress under the double engine government under Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mein expressed his gratitude to all the Karyakartas whose hard work and untiring efforts have strengthened the party, and are dedicating themselves tirelessly to nation-building.

Also Read- Chowna Mein inaugurates Agriculture market at Tengapani

Mein appealed to the karyakartas to dedicatedly work towards sustaining the state’s developmental journey and to reach out to people at the grassroots level to highlight the achievements of the government.

Mein said that the Prime Minister has always reiterated and believed that Eastern India, especially Northeastern India will be the engine of India’s development.

Mein said that the state is progressing in harmony with nature and culture. Due to these efforts, Arunachal is one of the most important biodiversity hotspots.

Also Read- Chowna Mein inaugurates AROGYA Ram Gehani Center in Roing

Mein informed that the state government is committed and working tirelessly for the development in the fields of health, education, skill development, women empowerment and self-help groups.

Speaking on the Prudent Financial management, Mein informed that not even once did the State default on committed liabilities such as loan repayment, contributions to the sinking fund, regular payment of salaries, pensions and wages despite huge cuts due to the overall economic downturn seen globally in spite of huge reduction in available resources in the last two financial years due to COVID19.

He said that share of Central Taxes as per Union Budget 2021-22 was estimated at Rs. 11,693.94 Crore. The same was finally enhanced to Rs. 14,644.00 Crore during 2021-22 which is 25% more than the Budget Estimate.

He stated that State share of capital expenditure to the total expenditure has been consistently above the national average and the highest in the North-East Region. This indicates that we are investing more on capital infrastructure which in other words indicates more development is taking place in the State, added Mein.

He further informed that state Govt. started giving advance against CSSs for Committed liabilities like salary and wages – Advance of Rs. 485.00 Cr released during last financial year to ensure timely disbursement of Salary & Wages engaged under various CSS programme.

Mein said this year’s Budget is a budget full of reforms and stated that government has crossed an important milestone and crossed 25000 Cr mark this year for the first time. Our GSDP for 2022-23 has been taken as conservative figure of Rs.29732 Cr. But we are confident that we will reach the 30000 Cr GSDP coming year.

“Our Culture is our pride,” said Mein and announced that the government has allocated Rs 31 crore in this year’s budget for various schemes for preservation of culture and indigenous faith.

He said that the year 2022-23 has been declared as the Year of e-Governance and under this, 22 projects are to be taken up. This will be a major step in achieving good governance, added Mein.

Mein remarked that to address the unemployment problem in the State, Arunachal Pradesh Innovation and Investment Promotion Park has been established and it is a major step where young entrepreneurs will be incubated to make them as job givers rather than job seekers.

Mein said ‘Arunachal Pradesh Start-up Policy’ is also in the pipeline which will support young enterprising mind.

Mein informed that Golden Jubilee Model School Programme will be implemented in a Convergence model by which 50 schools with Rs.500 Cr investment to be taken up in the state.

Mein announced that the longest PMGSY Miao-Vijoynagar Road will be completed soon where he had recently visited by road.

He said that Chief Minister’s Comprehensive State Road Development Plan will be fast tracked with improved funding.

He also informed that Hollongi Airport is scheduled to be commissioned in August 2022 as per timeline.

While congratulating the people of state, Mein informed that a made-in-India Dornier 228 aircraft (17seater), manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) started its commercial flight from Dibrughar to Pasighat and Lilabhari. The maiden flight was inaugurated by Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia from Dibrugarh to Pasighat on 12th April 2022.

Mein stated that Arunachal Pradesh has reached a “historical and important milestone” with the adoption of the “Pakke Declaration” aimed at the state’s “Climate-Resistant Development”. The government will do its best to “protect people from the challenges of climate change and their impact on biodiversity.”

Mein said that there are lots of talents among the Arunachalee youths and Govt of Arunachal is committed to encourage them and give them proper platform to nurture their talents. We will be introducing Achiever’s award from this year onwards for the achievers in music, arts, sports and literature.

He also showered heaps of praise for Riken Ngomle, Assistant Professor of National School of Drama, New Delhi who directed the play, ‘Arunachal – Ek Safarnama’.

Mein said that he is an inspiration for our youths and a torchbearer in theatre or drama for our future artists.

Mein informed that he had invited Ngomle to Namsai to witness the culture and tradition of Namsai district and also requested him to portray the play, Arunachal-ek safarnama at Namsai in the month of May.

He also announced that he had conceived the idea to bring the 1839- Khamti attack on British led by Sadiya Khowa Gohain (Ranua Gohain) as a play and to direct it he has entrusted to Ngomle.

Namsai Namchoom also spoke on the occasion.

Later on the day, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein celebrated Sangken at Kongmukham (Golden Pagoda), Tengapani and MLA Namsai Namchoom graced it at Pariyati Sasana Buddha Vihara Namsai.

They took part in the ritual of bringing down the idols of Lord Buddha from the main temple to the temporary shrine amidst the beating of gong, cymbals, drums and also participated in the process of Son Fra- a ritual of pouring scented water to the Lord Buddha.

Mein extended his heartiest greetings and best wishes on the auspicious occasion of the Sangken-Water festival.

Mein prayed that the divine blessings of Lord Buddha be showered on all and bring eternal bliss and peace, to protect all from evil and wrongdoing and fulfil the wishes and desires.