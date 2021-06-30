Arunachal: 6 including 2 IRBn Jawan arrested in connection with drug peddling from Pasighat and Changlang 

PASIGHAT/ CHANGLANG – Arunachal Police arrested 2 IRBn jawans along with a civilian from Pasighat being involved in drug peddling , beside them three drug peddlers also arrested from Changlang district.

The jawans belonged to the 5th Battalion of the IRBn and were stationed at Phasighat, have been arrested for their active connection in drug peddling. About 67.23 grams of Heroin was also recovered from their possession.

The IRBn jawans, along with the civilian, have been handed over to Pasighat Police Station for further action, and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against the two accused jawans.

In an another case Anti-drug squad (ADS) led by Inspector C A Namchoom, OC Changlang PS arrested three drug peddlers from Dhobi line on Monday . They were identified as , namely Soglat Mam, 25; Lingdom Taram, 50 and lady peddler Nginshing Sajung, 29.

Raw opium weighing approximately 201.57 gm and three mobile phones from recovered from their possession.