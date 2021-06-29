Governor’s intervention sought over exorbitant RGU entrance test fee

ITANAGAR- The Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union (RGUSU) and Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum (RGURSF) have sought the intervention of Governor Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) over excessive RGU Common Entrance Test (RGUCET) and RGU Ph. D Entrance Test (RGUPET) exam fees.

Inviting the Governor’s attention to the matter, the unions in a representation addressed to Mishra who is also RGU’s chief rector today said the exorbitant fees is killing the dreams of many genuine and poor students who want to pursue higher education in the state’s lone central university.

The fees charged by RGU is so unreasonable that unlike other universities there is no separate fee structure and relaxation for ST, SC, OBC, PwD, EWS, general and other categories. RGU’s clarification that this year, for the first time, the university is introducing ‘out-of-campus’ exam centres, also stands unconvincing as it is a well-known fact that there are many universities in the country which conducts entrance exams annually in different locations nation-wide with reasonable prices, e.g JNUEE, DUEE etc., the representation said.

The unions said they have also written to the University Administration several times to reduce the fees which went to no avail.