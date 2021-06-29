Arunachal: AEKDSU serves 14-day ultimatum to govt over Seppa-Chayangtajo road

ITANAGAR– The All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) on Tuesday served a 14-day ultimatum to the government seeking early completion of Seppa-Chayangtajo the road which began in 2008 and fast tracking of the SIC-led case.

The union along with All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union President Hawa Bagang and Vice President Meje Taku had submitted a representation to Chief Minister Pema Khandu today condemning the deliberate and inordinate delay in the road progress.

We demand immediate transfer of all the PWD officials, engineers and other staff associated with the Seppa-ChayangTajo road case. Past experience has made it evident that the present PWD employees of the district are intentionally playing as an obstacle to procrastinate the investigation process. We believe that if new postings are made, the case could progress with speed and efficiency, AEKDSU President Chakang Yangda said.

Yangda while informing that the CMO has verbally assured to fulfil all their demands, said that the ultimatum still stands until demands are met in letter and spirit to pave way for early completion of the seppa-chayangtajo road.

AEKDSU has also demanded for appointment of a permanent SIC Investigating Officer dedicated to the case, stating that over the past few months three case IOs have already been changed making it very doubtful that the higher-ups are trying to manipulate the case.

Calling upon the CM to deal with corruption with iron hands, the union said “Deep-rooted corrupt activities like public fund mismanagement of Seppa-ChayangTajo road should be dealt with firmly by taking unrelenting and uncompromising steps.”

The union has warned the government that it will launch a series of democratic movements if the demands are not met in the stipulated time. In case of any inconvenience and disturbance to public peace and tranquilly the state government should be held responsible, it added.

The AEKDSU further informed that the demand is an outcome of the resolution taken on June 26 meeting, which was attended by representatives of AAPSU, ANSU, NESO, ANYA, APCGSSU, ABKLSU, EKMZSU, AEKCCSA, NSURGU, RGUSU, RGURSF and other like-minded denizens of East Kameng.