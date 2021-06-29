Arunachal: Ninong Ering hands over cash relief to Mikong fire victim

PASIGHAT- In a small event held at Mikong village under Bilat circle, East Siang District today, 37th Pasighat West MLA, Ninong Ering handed over a Cheque of Rs 101900/- to a fire victim in the presence of Circle Officer, Bilat, PRI leaders and Gaon Burahs.

While highlighting the assessment report on loss of properties in the gutted house, Circle Officer, Bilat, Tashi Dorjee Bapu informed that the unfortunate fire incident burnt down an SP type house causing loss and damage amounting in lakhs. “The relief amount is just an immediate assistance from government to the victim at the time of hardship, which although cannot regain the loss and attachments but can help in starting once again”, added TD Bapu.

Meanwhile, local MLA Ninong Ering appreciated the villagers who came forward at the time of need and constructed a house for the victim. “I hope that the same humanly approach and assistance shall continue in future too and help each other at the time of need” added Ering. He has further assured that he will help the victim in all possible ways although all the loss cannot be repaid. He has requested the administration and line departments to help the victim in fulfilling the basic amenities like temporary water facilities, etc.

An SP type house was completely gutted to fire on 22nd June 2021. No casualty reported but loss/damage amounts to lakhs including important documents. The event was attended by CO Ruksin, GBs and PRI members of Mikong village.