Arunachal: 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship begins

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today declared open the 5th Junior Boys National Boxing Championship 2023 being held at Don Bosco College, Jullang, here from 9th to 14th July.

Welcoming all participants, technical officers and officials of the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu expressed hope that they will take back fond memories and become goodwill ambassadors of the frontier state.

Profusely thanking the BFI for selecting Arunachal Pradesh to host the all-important event, Khandu said that this year alone, Arunachal has hosted one international table tennis championship, one national curling event and now this national level boxing championship.

“This signifies that Arunachal Pradesh is marching ahead in the sporting field,” he added.

Crediting the emergence of India as a sporting powerhouse in the world arena to the thrust put by the Narendra Modi government in the last 7-8 years, Khandu said that there is immense potential in the youths of the country.

“With the backing of proper result-centric polices by the central government, the sporting graph of India has shot up to the top level. Aunachal Pradesh too is benefiting from these policies,” he said.

He gave the instances of establishment of five Centre of Excellence for Boxing, Weightlifting, Wushu, Taekwondo and Archery at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy here and said these have offered opportunities to young sportspersons to excel at the highest levels.

“I am happy to inform that the Centre has approved establishment of one more Centre of Excellence here for Hockey,” Khandu added.

Admitting that most of these games may be new for Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu assured that youths of the state are fast learners and within the next few years, they will be competing at all levels.

Khandu reiterated the commitment of the state government to give top priority to games and sports and informed that one more sports academy – similar to Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Itanagar – is being established at Changlang to nurture young talents from eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

Hailing the boxing championship being organized at Itanagar as one of the best in terms of the record number of pugilists participating – total 367 – Khandu expressed optimism that budding boxers of the state would draw huge inspiration from it.

“Our boxers have participated at the highest levels and brought laurels. From here on, sky is the limit,” he said.

In order to promote boxing, Khandu assured to provide world-class boxing rings across the state. He urged the Arunachal Olympic Association, the Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association and the Sports department to discuss and recommend venues for creation of boxing rings to the state government.

He suggested that universities and colleges may be selected where boxing rings can be developed that would cater to maximum number of budding pugilists.

The inaugural ceremony was also attended by Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) President and Education Minister Taba Tedir, Boxing Federation of India (BFI) Secretary General Hemanta Kumar Kalita, officials of Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association and the Sports department.

The championship is being organized by Arunachal Amateur Boxing Association under the aegis of BFI and supported by the state department of Sports.