Arunachal: Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative partners with Tani Riders

ITANAGAR- As an innovative initiative towards improving tribal health in the State, on 9th July, Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative and Tani Riders decided to partner towards social change, health awareness and increasing cultural competency.

Kaling Dabi and Madhu Raghavendra from Centre of Excellence-Culture, Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative, met representatives of Tani Riders, one of the pioneer bike riders’ groups of Arunachal who not only aim to spread brotherhood and communal harmony, but also have engaged with public health initiatives such as blood donation camps and anti-drug awareness program in the past.

Anamaya, the tribal health collaborative is a multi-stakeholder initiative of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Health and Family Welfare supported by Piramal Foundation and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) that aims to improve health and well being of tribal populations.

As the Tani Riders are an amalgamation of individuals who come from various walks of life but travel extensively across Arunachal and North East, it provides a unique opportunity to sensitize them towards public health challenges like eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, TB Harega, Desh Jitega andolan, and also build cultural sensitivity among them so that they can spread the message and raise awareness through their trips to remote regions of the State.

Indigenous culture and health are interconnected. Innovative collaborations with bike rider groups like this will pave a new way to improve behavioural change communication in public health and create a community space for indigenous food, culture, identities, and their relationships with their environment among many things.