Arunachal: Governor visits Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung

LUMDUNG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), accompanied by His wife Anagha Parnaik and Commissioner to Governor, Ankur Garg, visited Ramakrishna Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung and interacted with the students and members of the faculty on 8th July 2023.

The Governor said that the school campus instills sense of calmness, divinity and achievement. He exhorted the faculty to exploit the facilities for grooming and character building of students.

The Governor advised the students to imbibe discipline, sense of duty and sincerity to become a good citizen. He said that young people of today are the future leaders of the country and they must have the opportunities to develop their body and mind in true sense. They must resolve and prepare themselves to face any challenge in the present and future.

Commending the School management and students for the Yoga demonstration, the Governor said that it is an invaluable gift of our ancient Indian tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body and promotes harmony amongst the people, and between man and nature.

Yoga provides physical, mental, spiritual elevation and the much needed harmony of the body and mind. It encourages more holistic approach to health and happiness, he said, while presenting a booklet ‘Yoga for Common Health Challenges’ -Yoga initiative of Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh.

Secretary, RK Mission, Lumdung Swami Sarvagananda and Principal, RK Mission Vidyapeeth, Lumdung Swami Surarihananda briefed the Governor about the institution. The co-education school, which started in 2018 has 230 students, from Class-II to Class VII. Trained by Ms Jyoti Chetry and Ms Kaberi Tamuli, the students presented Yoga demonstration on the occasion.