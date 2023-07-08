Arunachal: Governor interacts with members of the security forces

LUMDUNG- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.), during his two-day tour to East Kameng District interacted with officers and security forces personnel stationed in the district at Lumdung on 7th July 2023. He reviewed the security and law and order scenario in the district.

The Governor advised the security forces to be alert and prepare themselves for any challenges at the border. He stressed on a cohesive approach, proper liaising and coordination amongst the forces and State Police and civil authorities in the State.

The Governor highlighted various initiatives of the Central Government including, the collaborative development programme of Vibrant Village projects. He asked the security forces to assist the local administration and people in its implementation.

The Governor emphasized on two-way cooperation amongst the forces and local population. He said that the forces may share facilities and essential commodities available with them with villagers, while the utility services installed in villages can be shared with troops deployed in their vicinity.

The Governor advised the officers to encourage youth of the State to join the armed forces as the sons of the soil will always be an asset for the forces. He also asked them to become accustomed to the local customs and traditions of the people and participate in their cultural events.

The Governor advised the personnel to maintain physical and mental fitness. He also advised them to know the terrain and adapt themselves to technology upgrades in weapons and equipment being procured for the Forces.

Officers and personnel from Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and State Police, were present in the meeting.