Arunachal: 1st P W Sona Football & Volleyball Tournament begins

TATO- PHED & Water Supply Minister, Wangki Lowang on Sunday kicked off the 1st Pasang Wangchuk Sona Football & Volleyball Tournament in presence of P.D. Sona, Speaker APLA, Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi, SP Gotombu Dajangju and PRI leaders and all HoDs.

The Football & Volleyball Tournament is being organized by the Shi-Yomi District Students’ Union (SYDSU) to honour late Pasang Wangchuk Sona, the former Minister and MLA of 33rd Mechukha Assembly Constituency.

Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona, father of P.D.Sona, Speaker Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, was one of the first generation politicians and social workers from the state. He was elected to the State Assembly in 1980 from 33rd Mechukha Assembly Constituency and served as the third Deputy Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 29th January 1980 to 2nd January1985.

He also served as Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board (SPB) from 1992 to 1995. He was inducted into the State Cabinet in 1995 and served in the capacity of Minister for Mines & Minerals and Cooperation and Food & Civil Supplies respectively from 1995 to 1999. Late Sona is instrumental to socio-economic developments of erstwhile Mechukha Sub-Division (now Shi-Yomi district) during his tenure as MLA of 33rd Mechukha Assembly Constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Wangki Lowang lauded the organizing committee for honouring their beloved late leader through such an event. “Everyone dies but we keep them alive in our memories. And it’s very commendable that you organize this sports tournament to honour your beloved leader late P.W.Sona Ji,” Lowang said.

Stating that he got to know that there is no dearth of talents among the youths of Shi-Yomi district, the Minister suggested them to identify their hidden talent and work on it. “Some are good at singing and some are good at fine arts and other related fields. One should identify their talent and pursue their career accordingly,” he said.

The games & sports not only keep one physically fit and fine but also prepares them for future challenges, Lowang said while advising the participating players to maintain discipline and true sportsmanship spirit during the entire period of the tournament.

Describing Shi-Yomi district as mini Arunachal with five communities residing peacefully together, the Minister called upon the residents of the district to work for the welfare of the new district. Adding that his priority is to provide clean drinking water to each and every household of the state; the Minister, however, called upon the people to save water and suggested them to avoid destruction of forest particularly in the catchment areas.

Earlier, P.D.Sona, while welcoming the Minister and other dignitaries, expressed his gratitude to the organizing committee for honouring his late father through such a tournament.

Highlighting the main objective of the tournament, Sona asserted that our youths have lots of talents and this tournament will provide them a platform. He said that to give them more opportunities at the state or higher level, more such events would be organized in days to come.

Meanwhile, the opening match was played between All Memba Students’ Union and Ruto Aao FC where the latter thrashed the former by 3-1 goals. For Ruto Aao FC, Bonu Diru scored two goals while Toni Diru managed one goal. Loan goal for AMSU FC was scored by Lakpa Gyana through a penalty.