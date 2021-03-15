Arunachal: Chowna Mein distributes Helmet to two-wheeler riders

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein accompanied by legislators of Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Lekang Jummum Ete Deori distributed helmet to two-wheeler riders at a function organised by members of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Namsai during the ongoing State Executive meeting of BJP Mahila Morcha at Namsai today.

In a bid to promote safe-riding habits and encouraging two-wheeler riders to always wear a helmet, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Namsai started the awareness campaign and helmet distribution program with the theme ‘Safe Ride, Save Life.’

Lauding the noble initiative, Mein said we have to drive safe to save life and urged everyone to follow the road safety rules in true spirit and spread awareness to protect precious lives.

“We have to join hands with police personnel and raise awareness on the importance of wearing helmets,” said Mein and appealed all to come forward to make wearing helmets, seatbelts and driving responsibly a “way of life”.

Mein said that the initiative of BJYM to promote education and create awareness on road safety amongst bike riders is praiseworthy and should be emulated in every districts of the State.

Among others, BJP District President Chow Sujana Namchoom, ZPC Namsai Nang Urmila Mancheykhun and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha District President Chow Rajana Manpoong were also present.