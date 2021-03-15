Arunachal: Finance & Planning dept will accept files only electronically from April onwards- Pema Khandu

NAMSAI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today chaired the second monthly monitoring meeting ‘e-pragati’ through virtual conference with deputy commissioners, officers from central government/agencies and field officers.

Monitoring the progress of various central and state government projects, the Chief Minister requested for speedy execution of Joram-Koloriang road and Hollongi Airport. He expressed satisfaction over the progress of Miao-Vijaynagar road. On up-gradation of district hospitals across the state, the CM requested the executing agency for early completion of tendering process for work to begin at earliest.

Monitoring the work on Sela tunnel, the CM assured full cooperation for its early completion and urged the BRO to accelerate the work.

To fully achieve the objective to make all government offices to go digital, the CM informed that from April onwards, the department of finance and planning will accept files only electronically, and not in hard files. He said this will ensure transparency and put a curb on corruption.

Further the CM directed the deputy commissioners to identify NGOs working for divyangjans, orphans, old-age people and destitute at their respective districts so that the state government could extend grant-in-aid to these organizations and be able to hand-hold them.

He requested the DCs to identify the genuine, trustworthy and those with a good track record. He particularly urged to identify lesser known NGOs who are doing incredible work.

Concluding the meeting, the CM said the next monthly ‘e-pragati’ meeting would be held on pending land acquisition and forest clearances.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Chowna Mein, Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom and other officials.