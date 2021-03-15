Arunachal CM launches ‘ArunachalPowerPay’ App for online payment of electricity bill

NAMSAI– Chief Minister Pema Khandu today launched the ‘ArunachalPowerPay’ App in IOS platform today at Namsai by making online payment of his electricity bill in presence of DCM Chowna Mein and Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom.

The chief minister share his photographs paying electricity bill using mobile App. he wrote” Paid my electricity bill today using the mobile app #ArunachalPowerPay. The app is an initiative by power department towards digitisation of revenue collection. It was launched today in presence of Hon’ble DCM Shri @ChownaMeinBJP Ji and Hon’ble Namsai MLA Shri @ZingnuChau Ji.

The launch of this mobile App will facilitate online electricity bill payment and other consumer oriented services under the Go Digital initiatives of the Power Department.

