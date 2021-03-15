Arunachal: Candle light march in Doimukh demanding justice for late Nabam Peter

DOIMUKH- Members of several organization including family members, relatives and well wishers of Late Nabam Peter (Student of Class VIII) today carried out candle light march demanding justice for Late Nabam Peter who died in mysterious condition in Doimukh on March 6.

The peace march culminated at general ground of Doimuch township after marching though streets of township and two minute silence and condolence was given by various crganisation Nabam youths Association, (NYA), United Leil Tara Youth Association, Camdir youths Association, Nangbia youths, Save Arunachal save Indigenous, Nabam welfare society, TEBW, circle student unions etc participated the candle light and paid condolences to the departed soul.

The vicitms’ father Nabam Duli inform the press that my son “Nabam Peter a student of Class VIII was dragged from my house and was beaten by five people and later my son was found dead. so far five person has been arrested. He sought a proper investigation in free and fair manner so that the justice is delivered.

All those who are involved in the crime and held responsible for death of my child should be given exemplary punishment as per law. The father added.

The Nabam Youth Association (NYA) President Nabam Tuna said “we do not tollerate any criminal activities in the society. We want peace, prosperity and communal harmony iamong all community and society.

“Police should investigate the case in free and fair manner. We want justice for Late Nabam Peter and all the accused involved should be given exemplary punishment” Tuna added.