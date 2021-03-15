Arunachal: Wangki Lowang inaugurates slew of developmental schemes at Mechukha

MECHUKHA: PHED & WSD, DoTCL & IT Minister Wangki Lowang on Monday inaugurated the new office building of Public Health Engineering & Water Supply Division, Mechukha in presence of P D Sona, Speaker Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The newly inaugurated Sub-Division office building is equipped with separate rooms for EE, AE, JE and all the subordinate staff and required modern facilities.

While interacting with the officers and officials of PHED & WDS, the Minister expressed happiness over the quality of the work. He suggested the officers and officials maintain the office building and also perform their duty sincerely and work for the public welfare. The Minister, Speaker and other host of dignitaries later planted tree saplings in the new office premise for its beautification.

Accompanied by the Speaker, the Minister also visited various project sites and also inaugurated Water Treatment Plant at Singbir village and Water Supply Schemes for several villages viz. Thargelling, Kemrong, Bumjipanga, Mechukha, Sokarpu, Dechentang West, Nangso, Manegang and Galling village respectively.

Addressing the public at Singbir village, Lowang expressed his gratitude for the hospitality extended to him and his team at Mechukha in particular and Shi-Yomi district in general in his maiden visit to the place.

The Minister also visited Samten Yangchag Gompa, the 400 year old monastery, and offered his prayers there. As requested by the Gompa managements for water supply at the Monastery premise, the Minister assured to look into the matter. He instructed the officers of PHED to look for every possibility for the connection and submit him the report in this regard as soon as possible.

Later, the Minister and Speaker also visited Dorjeelling village and interacted with the public. DC, SP, EE and all HoDs of Shi-Yomi attended the programme.