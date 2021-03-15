Arunachal: BJP State Executive Meeting of Mahila Morcha held at Namsai

NAMSAI- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today attended the state executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) here in presence of Deputy CM Chowna Mein, BJP State General Secretary Zingnu Namchoom and various other party dignitaries.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM advised the women party karyakartas to imbibe the spirit of ‘nation first, party second, self last’. He said BJP ideals make one work better for the society and the country.

He said this year the budget has given special focus on women’s welfare and informed that Rs 313 Crore has been allotted across 14 departments.

He encouraged the women to apply for a state government launched scheme on entrepreneurship where an additional 5% interest subsidy is provided to women entrepreneurs under Deen Dayal Upadhyay Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY).

Referring to the theme for this year’s International Women’s Day “Choose To Challenge”, the CM urged the women to Challenge oneself for change and for betterment. He said had he not challenged himself to complete blacktopping of Naharlagun-Itanagar four lane road by March this year, the work would have kept pending for long.

Further choosing to challenge, the CM vowed to make a motorable road reach Tali headquarters in Kra Daadi district and Vijaynagar in Changlang district.

The CM further spoke on drug menace, polygamy and women’s right to parental property. He also spoke on the importance of training and said it is necessary to define and understand one’s role.