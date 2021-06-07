18 workers dead in fire at Pune factory, dozen missing

PUNE- At least eighteen employees of a chemical factory in Pune, Maharashtra have died and several are missing as a massive fire broke out in the sanitiser-manufacturing unit of the firm on Monday, reports said .

According to news agency PTI, at least six fire engines were rushed to the plant of SVS Aqua Technologies in Pune.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the deaths of the workers. “Pained by the loss of lives due to a fire at a factory in Pune, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families,” he tweeted.

In the preliminary investigation, short circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. According to reports, the fire is said to have taken place at around 4:30 pm on Monday.

According to ANI, the fire has been brought under the control, but “A search for the missing people is underway,” a fire department official told the news agency.