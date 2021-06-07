Govt of India to provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age- PM Modi

NEW DELHI- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that ” Government of India will provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age”. He made this announcment in his address to Nation.

The PM Modi announced, that 21st June onwards, Government of India will provide free vaccine to all Indian citizens above 18 years of age.

As many states came forward with a demand for reconsideration of the vaccination strategy and for bringing back the system that was there before 1st May, the Prime Minister announced that it has been decided that the 25 per cent vaccination that was with states will now be undertaken by the Government of India.

This will be rolled out in two weeks. In two weeks, centre and states will make necessary preparations as per new guidelines.

Government of India will buy 75 per cent of the total production of the vaccine producers and provide to the states free of cost.

No state government would be spending anything for vaccines. Till now, crores of people got free vaccine, now 18 years segment will be added to this. Government of India will provide free vaccines to all the citizens, reiterated the Prime Minister.

PM Modi informed that the system of 25 per cent vaccines being procured directly by the private hospitals will continue. State governments will monitor that only 150 rupees service charge is levied by the private hospitals over the decided price of the vaccines.