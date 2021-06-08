Arunachal: DCC, East Siang providing free meals to Health Care Workers

PASIGHAT- Amidst the rising second wave pandemic, the District Congress Committee, East Siang District has come with a mammoth philanthropic project assisting the District Administration of East Siang by providing free meals (Dinner) to the Health Care Workers working tirelessly for the service of the society and assigned to Dedicated Covid Hospital, Pasighat, The Covid Care Centre and to all the Covid Positive Patients undergoing treatment at DCH, Pasighat.

The DCC Covid Monitoring Team under the Chairmanship of Oni Tamuk, President DCC East Siang has a dedicated team of Volunteers for the mammoth task. In their endeavour to help the government during this Pandemic and in appreciation to the Health Care Workers attending to Covid Positive patients, the free meal provision is scheduled from 4th June 2021 to 4th July 2021 for DCH & CCC Health Care Workers and Free light refreshments to all the Police Personnel manning every turns of Pasighat during curfew from 8th June 2021 to 30th June 202.

On its 5th day of their 30 days mission, huge appreciations has been pouring in from all corners of the society appreciating their selfless effort. The hygienic and quality meal supplied by the DCC Covid Monitoring Team is highly appreciated by the members of HCWs.

Lombo Tayeng, MLA 39th Mebo & CLP Leader APCC, Ninong Ering MLA 37th Pasighat West and Former Education Minister Bosiram Siram has the their funding star in their tremendous philanthropic effort.

Dr Kinny Singh, Deputy Commissioner East Siang District and Sumit Kr Jha, Superintendent of Police, East Siang District has also expressed their appreciation to the DCC Covid Monitoring Team for their selfless service.