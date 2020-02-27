Itanagar: ANYA to move ahead with call for 12 hours capital bandh

Itanagar

All Nyishi Youths Association (ANYA) to move ahead with the 12 hours capital bandh in view of there series of demand put forward to the state government in the greater interest of the indigenous people and general public of state, ANYA General Secretary, Dr. Bengia Tada informed to the media.

This bandh is not to harass anyone but to press our demand so that the state government immediately resolve the genuine grievance of the public. He said.

All emergency and essential services are exempted from the preview of the bandh which include pharmacy and hospital, Ambulances, Milk Van, vehicle of magistrate, para military, police and media.

He further said that instruction has also given to all the well-wishers and supporters of ANYA and they have been requested to refrain from violence related activities during the 12 hours capital bandh.

Meanwhile, capital administration has made elaborate security arrangement to defy the 12 hours capital bandh call given by the ANYA on Feb 28.

City SP Incharge J K Lego said that all necessary arrangement has been made to maintain peace and tranquility in the entire capital complex. Security has been intensified dividing the capital complex into four zones.

SP further appeal all the bandh callers not to breach any security and disturb the law and order of capital otherwise the law will take its own course of action.

ANYA General Secretary, Dr. Bengia Tada inform Arunachal24 that “we have put genuine demands before the state government but none of our demands has been taken up seriously by the state government. Now there is only one option left with us, and that is the democratic movement” Dr Bengia said.

Dr. Bengia while lambasting on the state government said that there has been series of allegation on the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) and various other issue confronting by the general public. There are several other genuine public grievances which is yet to be materialized by the state government in the greater interest of the public.

We have launched the series of democratic movement starting with 12 hours capital bandh call on February 28 and appeal all section of society to support and cooperate with ANYA.