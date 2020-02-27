APSSB Fiasco: No-one involved will be spared, repeats Pema Khandu

Pitapool

While addressing Nyokum Yullow celebrations at Pitapool, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu today again repeated that ” No one involved in the Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) fiasco will be spared. How could few employees dare to do corruption in this is beyond my understanding”.

Reiterating his non-compromise on corruption, Khandu regretted that few government employees mislead the people, who are actually innocent.

“I was in Tawang attending a meeting when I came to know about the incident. I immediately left by road and reached Itanagar late at night. I couldn’t sleep properly,” he revealed.

Khandu said that SSB was constituted to offer a level playing field for educated unemployed youths irrespective of social background.

Speaking frankly without mincing words, Khandu cautioned those going for ‘illegal’ land compensation and urged those who have already taken huge compensation amounts against non-existent land and property, to return the amount to the government voluntarily.

“I announce here today that the state government is serious on the note and soon law will take its course. I request those who have received excessive payments for land compensation without having any land or property to return the same before police arrive at their doors,” he cautioned.