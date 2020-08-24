Arunachal: ATCO reiterates it’s demand for creation of DATCA

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Abotani Clan Organisation (ATCO) on Monday reiterated their demand for the immediate creation of Department of Abotani Traditional and Cultural affairs (DATCA) including the declaration of 25 October as a state holiday and sanction fund for construction of Tani Bhawan under CCI.

In a press conference, General Secretary, ATCO, Jumi Loya lamented that despite sending several reminders about their demands, no serious thought has been taken to establish the department.

Despite the Tani clan which constitutes more than half the tribal population in the state, there is no provision to preserve the Tani culture rich heritage, traditions, culture and rituals etc. Therefore we would like to request to the state government to create DATCA in line with DOTCL and DOKA, “he said.

He requested the government to table their demands for discussion in ensuing assembly session and fulfil their demands in the interest of Tani Tribes in the state.

Meanwhile, the union expressed disappointed over capital district administration for not allowing them to conduct peaceful rally despite assurance made in the letter to DC to maintain SOP’s and follow law and order while holding the rally. The ATCO has earlier sought permission to conduct a peaceful rally but their request was rejected due to unknown reasons.

Furthermore, the union has also categorically rejected the demand for Mon and Patkai Autonomous council citing the demands goes against the Pan Arunachal vision.

” We reject any attempt to grant selective autonomous regions in the state. Such divisive demands should be scrapped immediately, ” President, ATCO, Tapa Ruji suggested.

Ruji termed the proposal made in the state assembly in 2004 for the creation of Mon and Patkai autonomous council as the biggest blunder ever made in the history.

“Our current legislators must learn from the mistake and correct the decision by opposing the granting of autonomy to ensure that the next generation does not suffer for their mistake. Once given special status, it will have a far-reaching impact on the existing unity among the tribal people, ”Ruji lamented.

Asserting that autonomous council is given to a place when local people are overwhelmed by outsiders, Ruji said that demands for autonomy of a region will ignite the feeling of deprivation and marginalisation among other tribes.

“Our Arunachal is a purely tribal-state which is provided with constitutional protection, therefore, there is a need to accord special status to a particular community, “he said, clarifying that the organization is not against the government but against the demand for autonomy, ” Ruji said.