Arunachal: Pema Khandu expresses shock over Gocham Taga’s death

Itanagar: Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock over the sad news of premature and untimely demise of Gocham Taga, DIPRO, West Kameng, who expired today morning due to a massive heart attack.

In his condolence letter to Late Taga’s mother, Khandu wrote “exceptionally upright officer, Late Taga was sincere, dedicated, energetic and possesed outstanding qualities as an officer. He was an asset for the State Government.

Late Taga, hailing from Raga in Kamle District was born to Late Gocham Teni and Smt Gocham Yemi on 12/01/1972. He did his schooling from VKV Sher, and Higher Secondary School Ziro and later graduated from Jawaharlal Nehru College Pasighat. He Joined the state Government service as DIPRO on 06/06/1994 at Seppa after topping the DIPRO exam of 1994 conducted by the APPSC.

In his demise, the state has lost an officer par excellence who set pinnacles in his chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying time for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little.

In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you and the people of our great nation by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message added further.