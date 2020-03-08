Itanagar: ANYA temporarily suspends their agitation

Itanagar

All Nyishi Youths Association (ANYA) temporarily suspended their ongoing agitation and will wait for the state government action on remaining two issue, said Byabang Joram, ANYA President.

Addressing the media persons at Arunachal Press Club (APC) Joram said that ” On an initiative taken by Nyishi Elite Society (NES) with Chief Minister Pema Khandu, we have a threadbare discussion on our several demands placed before the state government on March 5.

In this discussion Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education & Cultural Affairs Minister Taba Tedir, WRD & Sports Minister Mama Natung, NES President Bengia Tolum, Vice President Techi Taku, General Secretary Heri Maring and ANYA President were present. The meeting was fruitful and discussed all the issue thoroughly” Joram said.

Our main demands were suspension of all top officials of the APSSB which include Chairman, Secretary and Member wherein Secretary has already been suspended, a high level committee has been constituted, and investigation started.

On Implementation of district wise quota system, the post created in the district need to be filled by the unemployed youths from the district through APSSB. Government has assured for it.

On implementation of work order system upto 1 crore will be taken up by the government and assurance has been received and government may take up in the next assembly session. Joram said.

On procurement of order through GEM portal, Joram said this issue has also been taken up by the government soon. Govt also take up the Arunachal-Assam boundary dispute issue.

On the offspring issue, the meeting has decided to constitute a high level committee headed by Health Minister Alo Libang with community based organization and others and will take up in the next assembly.

On construction of Potin-Pangin and Joram-Koloriang road, Joram said that government has assured to recover the excess compensation and the work on Potin-Pangin road and Joram- Koloriang road has also started.

In view of above we will wait for the action of the government and we have differed our second phase of the movement, Joram added.