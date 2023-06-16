Cyclone Biparjoy: left a trail of destruction, damaged 5,120 electricity poles and rendered 4,600 villages without power

AHMEDABAD– Cyclone Biparjoy, which lashed Kutch-Saurashtra region of Gujarat, has left a trail of destruction as it damaged 5,120 electricity poles and rendered 4,600 villages without power even as the authorities said that no loss of human life has been reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Power supply has been restored in 3,580 villages, while more than 1,000 others are still without electricity, officials said on Friday.

Nearly 600 trees got uprooted and traffic movement on three state highways came to a standstill due to damages and felling of trees, they said, adding that at least 23 people were injured as a result of the cyclone, which also left many houses damaged.

There was no loss of human life, but 22 people were injured as cyclonic storm Biparjoy wreaked havoc in Gujarat on Thursday. More than one lakh people had been shifted to safer places before the cyclone’s landfall, official said.

Around 99 trains running through, originating or terminating in Biparjoy-affected areas of Gujarat, will remain cancelled or short-terminated, Western Railway said.

Sixty-five thatched houses were destroyed, and the government was preparing an order for immediate compensation to those who have suffered losses due to the cyclone, the official added.

The cyclone intensity has reduced from ‘very severe’ to ‘severe’ category hours after making landfall. The cyclone has moved north-eastwards and has weakened into a cyclonic storm and will become a depression by the evening over south Rajasthan, officials said.