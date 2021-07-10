Criminals who cheated NE people through Online Arrested in Delhi

NEW DELHI ( By Robin Hibu, IPS )– Delhi Cyber Crime head Mr. Kuldeep Shekhawat, along with his team and Cyber Expert of Helping Hands Incharge IT Cell, Gaurav Vats on Friday, raided a fake Call Centre which was operational in Sector 6, Rohini, Delhi.

This Call Centre was operation with around 20 persons who all were conning innocent people across the country, and most of the people were conned from North Eastern States.

The Modus operandi of this Call Centre was to give a lucrative scheme to their customers with offering of Mi Mobile Phones which actually costed around Rs. 20,000/- in just Rs. 4,500/- and what’s more, Customer can pay the Money using Cash on Delivery method.

To show as an authentic deal they used India Post as their Logistics service provider and send a local Wallet/ Belt instead of the Mi Mobile Phone.

When customer tries to re-contact they make their contacts blocked and stop responding.

All people has been arrested and would be presented in the court on July Saturday.

After Salman Khan arrest for impersonating as Robin Hibu and asking for donation for Helping Hands, and arrest of Arunachal female from Itanagar with African loving together boyfriend, ( still in jail) for foreign gifts fraud to many gullible NE people who had deposited lakhs of rupees to retrieved their so called gift stranded at Delhi Airport.

This arrest is largest criminals who have been arrested for cheating NE people through online in Delhi.