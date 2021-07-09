RGU inked MoU with FFDC during National Webinar on “Revitalizing the Potential of Aroma Industry in Arunachal Pradesh: Local to Global Perspectives”

ITANAGAR- Under the Patronage of Prof. Saket Kushwaha, Vice-Chancellor, RGU; Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-VC; and Dr. N T Rikam, Registrar, one day National Webinar on Revitalizing the Potential of Aroma Industry in Arunachal Pradesh: Local to Global Perspectives was organized in collaboration with Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh dated 8 July 2021.

The webinar commenced with the welcome address delivered by Prof. Sumpam, Dean, F/O Life Sciences & Agriculture Sciences, Coordinator, Dept. of Agriculture Sciences & Food Technology, RGU. The Finance Officer, RGU, Prof. Otem Padung, coined the idea of setting a dedicated “Center for Fragrance and Aroma” in the University under a scheme or grant from an appropriate ministry or agency. The Finance Office also acknowledged the dynamic leadership of the Vice-Chancellor, RGU being instrumental to these and all such initiatives.

Chairing the session, Prof. Saket Kushwaha, the Vice-Chancellor, emphasized that Arunachal Pradesh is Nature’s Paradise blessed with a variety of flora and fauna. In this connection, the present webinar will unfold many ways for exploring opportunities in the aroma and fragrance industry in the state. He said that the webinar has advanced the strategic academic and research relations between FFDC and Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) by signing an MoU which is a landmark achievement in devising and improvising the aroma industry in the Northeastern Region (NER). The MoU would certainly open the gateway for exploring entrepreneurial opportunities in the field, leading to socio-economic transformation in the entire region.

Prof. Amitava Mitra, Pro-VC enlightened the participants about the overall market size and potential demand of the aroma industry in the country and the state as well. Highlighting the initiative of organizing team, Dr. N T Rikam, Registrar said that it is the first webinar held at the University on exploring opportunities in the aroma and fragrance industry which will certainly improve the livelihood opportunities in the state.

The event was graced by lively and informative deliberations from eminent speakers namely Shri Shakti Vinay Shukla, Principal Director FFDC, Dr. Rohit Seth, President Sugandha Vyapar Sangh, Shri Rishabh Kothari, President, Fragrance & Flavour Association of India, Mr. Amit Bajpai (Assistant Director (i/c) Br. MSM-DI, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, and Dr. A P Singh, Assistant Director, FFDC Kannauj.

While addressing the delegates, Shri Shakti Vinay Shukla, Principal Director FFDC, elaborated on the different dimensions of the aroma industry and the various linkages across other sectors. He earmarked the potential market demand in national and global markets, which can strengthen rural India. Mr. Amit Bajpai (Assistant Director (i/c) Br. MSM-DI, Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh) highlighted various schemes and funding opportunities for setting up the dedicated center in the University.

He pressed for efforts to create new startups, expand existing firms, capacity building, and training in the region to propel the economy in the area. Since Arunachal Pradesh is gifted with bountiful natural resources and bio-diversity, including medicinal plants, Dr. Rohit, the famous entrepreneur in the fragrance and aroma business, expressed his willingness to explore business opportunities in the state. Mr. A.P. Singh brought to the fore that FFDC, Kannauj, conducts several training programs to enhance the schemes and employability of the rural artisans catering to the aroma and fragrance industry.

At the end of the webinar, a MoU was signed between the RGU and the FFDC to strengthen the collaborative partnership to promote research, training, and resource mobilization to develop the fragrance and aroma sector in northeast India. Professor Otem Padung, Registrar (i/c), was the signatory from RGU, while Mr. S.V. Shukla signed the MoU from FFDC. Prof. Sumpam Tangjang was the witness to this MoU signing ceremony. Prof. Sumpam Tangjang and Ms. Moyir Riba moderated the entire webinar whereas Dr. Nikhil Mahot proposed the vote of thanks.

The one-day national webinar intended to showcase the biodiversity of Arunachal Pradesh and recognize the market the potential of the fragrance and flavor industry; to orient younger generations and other stakeholders towards the varied career opportunities in the fragrance and flavor market; to deliberate and sensitize entrepreneurs and key stakeholders about the relevant schemes of MSME; and to enter into an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Fragrance & Flavour Development Centre (FFDC), Ministry of MSME, Government of India, Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh for conducting various collaborative activities in future.

The webinar participants have been exposed to the dynamics of the aroma and fragrance industry in various applications across different sectors keeping in view the sustainable development in the region. The webinar has various enlightened dimensions of research, training, and capacity building in the domain concerning the available resources and optimization of capacity utilization in the region. About a hundred delegates representing various domains reaped the benefit of the programme.