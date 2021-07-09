Arunachal: Pema Khandu bids farewell to CIC Dr Joram Begi

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today bade farewell to Dr Joram Begi, who retired after completing his five years tenure as the Chief Information Commissioner of the State Information Commission.

Felicitating Dr Begi in a simple function here, Khandu wished him best in the ‘third innings’ of his life. Dr Begi had earlier retired as the Director of Higher and Technical Education, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh, before being appointed as the Chief Information Commissioner.

Khandu hailed Dr Begi for ensuring transparency in the system of governance as head of the all important Commission (SIC).

“I also deeply appreciate your effort in bringing several key changes in the Commission for citizens to have easy access to information and providing speedy justice to the aggrieved,” he said.

Khandu also acknowledged Dr Begi’s contribution in improvement of the education scenario of the State during his stint in the education department, which, he said, is today widely appreciated by all.

He said that he would be looking forward to suggestions of any kind from Dr Begi for welfare and progress of the state.

Dr. Joram Begi is one of the renowned educationists of the state. Brought up in a situation where there was no school, he went on to become the first Master’s Degree holder from his community. He is known as a thoughtful community leader, an excellent administrator and a good orator.

Before joining as a Director of Higher & Technical Education, he chaired many prestigious positions in Government of Arunachal Pradesh – Principal of DNG College, Registrar of Arunachal University, Jt. Director of Public Instruction (Higher Education) and Co-ordinator IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) Study Center.

His research thesis for his Doctorate on “Growth and Evolution of Education in Arunachal Pradesh Since 1947” is considered as a monumental document. He authored three books, the latest being “Dynamics of Higher Education-local, national and global” and over 20 articles.

A scholar of par excellence, he was the member of the North East Zonal Cultural Committee, Dimapur, Sahitya Academy, New Delhi, Indian Institute of Public Administration, New Delhi, Member of Indian History Congress, New Delhi and Life Member of North East India History Association.