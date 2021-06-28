Arunachal: Vaccination Camp held at Last Indian Village towards Tibet in Tawang dist

MAGO/JETHANG- Two days COVID-19 Vaccination camp was held at Mago Village and Jethang GG(Grazing Ground), the last Indian Village towards Tibet Border. In order to reach vaccine to every grazers who already had moved out of their villages towards Indo Tibet Border with their herds for summer grazing, one camp was organized at Topgye hotspring for the benefit of grazers at Chunag, Lungur and Chirgyap la including the villagers of Mago on 25th June 2021.

While another vaccination camp was conducted at Jethang GG, which is around four and half hours walk from Mago village, this camp was set up to facilitate vaccination for grazers at Tso-Gye, Merathang and Yaya on 26th June 2021.

During these camps a total of 177 beneficiaries of 18-44 years and 10 beneficiaries of 45 plus age were given Covid-19 Vaccination. Random RAT tests were also conducted in both the locations and no positive case of Covid-19 infection were detected.

This vaccination camp was led by Addl. DC Jang RD Thungon, and DRCHO Tawang Dr. Rinchin Neema. ZPC Tawang Shri Leki Gombu and EAC Mago Thingbu Pemtan Monpa also accompanied the team.

DRCHO Dr. Rinchin Neema treated 25 patients suffering from different ailments, While ZPC Tawang Leki Gombu gave a patient hearing to the grievances of the villagers and also provided all possible help to them and assured that their grievances will be placed before competent authorities.

Besides this Pempa of Solungthi was handed over relief of Rupees One Lakh Five thousand only from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, since his house was washed away last year in flood and ten yaks were killed, Yeshi of Solungthi was handed over relief of Eighty thousand because his house was also damaged and lost six Yaks in the same flood.