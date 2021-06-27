Arunachal: Bharatiya Kishan Morcha East Siang Unit distributes relief items to East Siang press fraternity

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – Much to the joy of press fraternity of the district, the Bharatiya Kishan Morcha East Siang District unit President, Tabit Tayeng with Pasighat City President, Talom Tabing distributed relief items to press persons of East Siang District here at Pasighat today.

While distributing the relief items Tabit Tayeng said that press personnel also deserve due care during this covid crisis as press communities are also Frontline workers as declared by the state government of Arunachal Pradesh due to news coverage in covid infection areas.

Both Tayeng and Tabing also urged the general public, especially, the youths to come up for covid vaccination as mass vaccination drive is on for 18 years and above. Emphasizing on compulsory vaccination, both the Kishan Morcha leaders said that youths shouldn’t shy away from taking vaccines owing to certain rumours spread by some people.

Meanwhile, the East Siang press fraternity led by Maksam Tayeng and Ipak Diyum has also expressed their thankfulness to BKM East Siang District unit for the relief items and kind gesture shown to press personnel. Whatever may be the quantity of relief items distributed, but kind gesture and care toward media personnel motivates more the press fraternity also, added both Tayeng and Diyum.