Arunachal

Arunachal: Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on the Governor

The tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to Arunachal Pradesh should be minimum of 5 years: Governor

August 18, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR-  Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Union Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th August 2022.

The Governor commended the Union Government for organizing the two day Regional Conference, which aims to implement good governance practices. He said that it will reinforce the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards transparency, ‘Justice for All’ and the people friendly reforms.

The Governor emphasized that administration should reach the last man in the queue and his issues must be addressed on priority, while underscoring that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has adopted ‘Minimum Government Maximum Governance’.

The Governor also took up the issue of a separate Indian Administrative Service cadre for the State of Arunachal Pradesh with the Union Minister for Personnel. He said that a separate cadre will go a long way in laying a strong foundation of public administration and good governance. Till that is done the minimum tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to Arunachal Pradesh should be minimum of 5 years, the Governor said.

Related Articles

The Governor requested the Union Minister of State for providing special assistances to the State Government to promote the spirit of science and technology in the State.

The Governor, who has been emphasizing on streamlining the pension issues in the State shared his appreciation for the State Government, which has taken necessary actions. He commended Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein for the personal intervention in streamlining the pendency of pension cases in State’s Pension Department.

Tags
August 18, 2022
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: WEF launches drone delivery of medicines in East Kameng

Arunachal: WEF launches drone delivery of medicines in East Kameng

August 15, 2022
Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Border Village

Arunachal: CHF Pasighat Celebrated ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in Border Village

August 15, 2022
Arunachal: Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organises artillery display at Pasighat

Arunachal: Spearhead Gunners of Indian Army organises artillery display at Pasighat

August 14, 2022
Arunachal: Silver Jubilee Celebration of IBC, Ziro is underway

Arunachal: Silver Jubilee Celebration of IBC, Ziro is underway

August 14, 2022
Chowna Mein inaugurated Sick New Born Care Unit, integrated Hospital Management Information System ( iHMIS ) at District Hospital, Namsai

Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates iHMIS at dist Hospital Namsai

August 14, 2022
Arunachal: Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign national flag hoisted at Abor Liireng War Memorial

Arunachal: Under Har Ghar Tiranga campaign national flag hoisted at Abor Liireng War Memorial

August 13, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu pays rich tributes to Matmur Jamoh

Arunachal: Pema Khandu pays rich tributes to Matmur Jamoh

August 13, 2022
Arunachal: Tsering Tashi, launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Tawang

Arunachal: Tsering Tashi launches Har Ghar Tiranga campaign in Tawang

August 13, 2022
Arunachal: Kaling Moyong inaugurates water supply project at Roying village

Arunachal: Kaling Moyong inaugurates water supply project at Roying village

August 13, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu launches course planner for APCS officers at LBSNAA

Arunachal: Pema Khandu launches course planner for APCS officers at LBSNAA

August 12, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button