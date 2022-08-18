Arunachal: Union MoS Dr. Jitendra Singh calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences and Union Minister of State, Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space Dr. Jitendra Singh called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th August 2022.

The Governor commended the Union Government for organizing the two day Regional Conference, which aims to implement good governance practices. He said that it will reinforce the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment towards transparency, ‘Justice for All’ and the people friendly reforms.

The Governor emphasized that administration should reach the last man in the queue and his issues must be addressed on priority, while underscoring that under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India has adopted ‘Minimum Government Maximum Governance’.

The Governor also took up the issue of a separate Indian Administrative Service cadre for the State of Arunachal Pradesh with the Union Minister for Personnel. He said that a separate cadre will go a long way in laying a strong foundation of public administration and good governance. Till that is done the minimum tenure of IAS and IPS officers being posted to Arunachal Pradesh should be minimum of 5 years, the Governor said.

The Governor requested the Union Minister of State for providing special assistances to the State Government to promote the spirit of science and technology in the State.

The Governor, who has been emphasizing on streamlining the pension issues in the State shared his appreciation for the State Government, which has taken necessary actions. He commended Chief Minister Shri Pema Khandu and Deputy Chief Minister Shri Chowna Mein for the personal intervention in streamlining the pendency of pension cases in State’s Pension Department.