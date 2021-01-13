Arunachal: Training on FPOs to boost agri-horticultural growth in Arunachal Pradesh

PASIGHAT: A three days training programme on “Formation and Promotion of Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs)” was organized by College of Agriculture at CHF-CAU, Pasighat during 11-13, January, 2021, which is sponsored by ICAR-ATARI, Zone-VII, Umiam, Meghalaya in association with Directorate of Extension Education, Central Agricultural University, Imphal, Manipur.

Total twenty five officials of the state line departments of agriculture, horticulture, Scientist and technical staff of KVK (East Siang) and faculty of MTTC and VTC are actively participated in the programme. Dr. L. Geetarani Devi and Dr. L. D. Hatai coordinated the FPOs training programme. Formation and promotion of sustainable FPOs enable members-farmers to reap benefits of economies of scale in purchase of inputs, processing and marketing of their produce.

In inaugural session, Mr Ajit Pao, District Agriculture Officer (East Siang) has highlighted on the problem and prospects of FPOs in Agriculture in East Siang district and emphasized on need to form, nurture and strengthening of FPOs in the state. Dr P. Debnath In-charge Dean has enlightened on the FPOs have potential to promote horticultural crops (Arunachal Orange, Kiwi, Ginger, Turmeric and Large Cardamum etc ). and in providing benefits to farmers, generating employment and improving livelihood to marginal and small farmers in the state.

During the three days technical session, Dr. Lakshmi Dhar Hatai, Assoc. Prof (Agril Economics) and Head of Social Science has deliberated lectures in Basics of FPOs- Its economic issues and challenges in Arunachal Pradesh and Role of FPOs in strengthening marketing of agri-horti products.

Mr. N. Devachandra, Asstt. Professor has interacted on the financial aspects of FPOs. Dr. Nangsol D. Bhutia, Asstt. Prof. has covered a topic on FPO for high value vegetable crops in NER- Prospects and challenges.

Dr. L. Geetarani, Asstt. Prof. (Agril. Economics) has delivered a lecture on Steps for formation of FPOs by research institutions.

Dr. Shivani Dhobal , Asstt. Professor delivered on Higher economic returns of rural farmers through adopting agro-forestry.

In the Valedictory session, Mr. Oter Gao, HDO (East Siang) has highlighted that horticulture contributes about 30 per cent of India’s agricultural GDP and there is lacking of awareness among small and marginal farmers on Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) and benefits of FPOs in Arunachal Pradesh. He has expressed that FPOs can make timely support by providing backward and forward linkages to member-producers in horticultural crops.