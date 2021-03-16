Arunachal: Speaker, Minister visit Lamang Border Post

MECHUKHA- State Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona alongwith Minister PHE & WSD, DoTCL and IT Wangki Lowang today visited the Lamang Post, the last Indian outpost along the Indo-China border near Mechukha in Shi-Yomi district, and interacted with the ITBP jawans.

During the interaction, the ITBP personnel briefed the Speaker and Minister about the road condition and other issues pertaining to development of the border outpost.

Both Sona and Lowang lauded the army and ITBP personnel for not only bravely guarding the nation at such extreme condition, but also to extend help to the civilians in border areas.

The duo suggested them to work in coordination with civil administration for any issues pertaining to military and civilians.

Earlier, Sona and Lowang also visited Yarlung outpost en-route Lamang and interacted with the ITBP personnel there.

The Speaker and Minister were accompanied by Shi-Yomi DC, SP and HoDs of govt departments.