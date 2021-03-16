Arunachal: Hapoli Forest Division launched Green walk campaign with saplings plantation

ZIRO- The Hapoli Forest Division launched Green walk campaign with saplings plantation from ‘Pechi Putu’ area in collaboration with Liagi Tage Youth Association, Ziro.

Divisional Forest officer (DFO) Hapoli division Abhinav Kumar while launching the green walk campaign said that we should always live with nature and always work for protection of natural resources to avoid the global warming.

Such plantation drive will continue in various part of the district headquarter and also nearby area of Lower Subansiri district and some parts of Kamle district. Kumar said.

The campaign today launched and started from the Ziro Music festival ground (ZMF) area and planted various types of plants like Thuva, Deodar, Crytomeria, Japonica, and Prunus Cerosoides (Semo) etc.

The second phase will be launched in Potin to Raga. This is for creating an awareness among the citizens for plantation to trees and plants for a better environment and also to live with environment friendly atmosphere. DFO said.

Liagi Tage Youth Association President Liagi Kobing and their clan elders lauded the initiative of the DFO for such a beautiful steps taken by their department and first selected Green Walk Campaign in Pechi Putu (ZFM) ground areas.